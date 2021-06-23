Crime & Courts
Shooting at club leads to attempted murder charge, Richland County deputies say
More than a month after a security guard was shot at a nightclub in Columbia, a man was arrested on multiple charges, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
James Alterique White, 22, was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a pistol, the sheriff’s department said in a Tuesday news release.
White was taken into custody without incident on Monday, according to the release.
The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. on May 2 at the Hookah on the River, at 2700 Broad River Road, the sheriff’s department said. That’s near Exit 65 on Interstate 20.
Deputies were responding to a call when they heard shots fired as a large crowd with frightened people ran in all directions, according to the release.
A security guard at the club was shot in the upper body and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s department said.
The guard survived the shooting, but further information on his condition was not available.
White was booked in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, and his bond was set at $175,000, jail records show.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.
