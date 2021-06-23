Columbia man goes to prison after leading police on high-speed chase, prosecutor says

A Columbia man was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges following a high-speed chase, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Anthony Earl Baxter, 37, is heading to federal prison for more than 12 years, acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said in a news release.

Baxter pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as possession with the intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, according to the release.

Baxter was taken into custody by Richland County sheriff’s deputies on Nov. 7, 2019.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call involving a gun, and were told by the victim that Baxter had driven away, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

When the deputies tried to pull Baxter over, he pulled off the road and began a high-speed chase that reached over 90 mph, according to the release. Baxter ignored marked patrol cars with lights and sirens on while weaving in and out of traffic, driving into oncoming lanes, and jumping a center medium curb through business and residential areas of Columbia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The chase ended with Baxter crashing his vehicle and he tried to run away while carrying a backpack. When deputies detained Baxter they discovered he had two 9mm handguns and ammunition, four digital scales, money, cocaine, and methamphetamine in the backpack, according to the release.

Federal law prohibits Baxter from possessing firearms and ammunition based on multiple prior felony convictions, DeHart said. Baxter’s prior convictions include drug charges in 2004, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2012 and 2013; a weapons charge in 2004; and a criminal domestic violence charge in 2007, according to the release.

Because of his multiple controlled substance convictions, Baxter was considered a career offender within the meaning of the federal sentencing guidelines, and U.S. District Court Judge J. Michelle Childs sentenced Baxter to 151 months in federal prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision, according to the release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.