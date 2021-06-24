Potential suspect in custody after early-morning killing in West Columbia, police say

A homicide investigation is underway after a Thursday morning shooting, according to the West Columbia Police Department.

At about 7 a.m., police responded to a call about a shooting in the Capital Square parking lot at 410 Sunset Blvd., Capt. Marion Boyce told The State. That’s in Lexington County, near the House of Raeford Farms chicken plant, and less than a mile from the Gervais Street bridge.

Information on who was killed was not available, but a man died at the scene, according to Boyce.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office was on the scene and is expected to publicly identify the victim after notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported.

A potential suspect is in custody, and the shooting is considered an isolated incident, Boyce said. Further information on the suspect and potential charges was not available.

There was no word on a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police at 803-794-0721, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.