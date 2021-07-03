Richland deputies charge teen in fatal shooting at graduation party, reports say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested an 18-year-old man Friday in the shooting death of another teen who was celebrating his high school graduation, according to reports.

Deputies charged Tywon Grooms with murder and gun possession during a violent crime. They arrested him at his home.

The shooting happened June 6 at a party on the 1000 block of Lawhorn Road off Grover Wilson Boulevard, between Blythewood and Elgin.

There, 19-year-old David Green was celebrating graduating from high school with others, WIS News reported. Sometime around midnight., Green and Grooms argued and Grooms shot Green in the upper body, according to the sheriff’s department. When deputies arrived they found Green dead.

Grooms is jailed at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Murder is punishable by 30 years to life imprisonment.