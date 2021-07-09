Backyard argument ends in shooting, Lexington police say after arrest

The Lexington Police Department charged a man Friday in a fatal shooting that started as an argument, investigators said.

The department charged 49-year-old Jabin Elliotte Trapp with murder and gun possession during a violent crime. Police arrested him Friday. Trapp shot 49-year-old Parrish Scott Phillips on June 27, according to investigators. Trapp was jailed at Lexington County Detention Center where he was awaiting a bond hearing.

At about 5:25 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired call near a home in the 100 block of Freedom Drive, according to the department. That’s between Augusta Road and Interstate 20, near Exit 58.

When officers arrived, they found Phillips lying in the backyard. Trapp shot him several times in the upper body, according to investigators. Phillips died at the scene, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said.

Investigators said that they discovered Phillips and Trapp were arguing before the shooting. The department did not go into details about the argument in its statement.

Murder is punishable with 30 years to life in prison.