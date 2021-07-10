‘Meet-and-greet’ Lexington deputies on these roads if you break road laws, office says

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department joked on Twitter that drivers who break traffic laws can “meet-and-greet” deputies on certain roads this weekend.

Most weekends, the department puts out a list of roads that deputies will be patrolling. The department encouraged drivers to “slow down, wear your seat belt and always drive sober.”

This weekend deputies will be on the following roads:

Wessinger Road

Highway 321

Harbor Drive

River Road

Rhoda Rish Road

Hope Ferry Road

Reed Avenue

Old Barnwell Road

Neely Wingard Road

Gardeners Terrace Road

The increased patrols come as more drivers hit the road for the summer. The rise in traffic causes more wrecks and road fatalities, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

This year 531 people have died in collisions in South Carolina, including 25 people in Lexington County, according to the Department of Public Safety.