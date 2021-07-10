Crime & Courts
‘Meet-and-greet’ Lexington deputies on these roads if you break road laws, office says
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department joked on Twitter that drivers who break traffic laws can “meet-and-greet” deputies on certain roads this weekend.
Most weekends, the department puts out a list of roads that deputies will be patrolling. The department encouraged drivers to “slow down, wear your seat belt and always drive sober.”
This weekend deputies will be on the following roads:
- Wessinger Road
- Highway 321
- Harbor Drive
- River Road
- Rhoda Rish Road
- Hope Ferry Road
- Reed Avenue
- Old Barnwell Road
- Neely Wingard Road
- Gardeners Terrace Road
The increased patrols come as more drivers hit the road for the summer. The rise in traffic causes more wrecks and road fatalities, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
This year 531 people have died in collisions in South Carolina, including 25 people in Lexington County, according to the Department of Public Safety.
Comments