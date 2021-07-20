Crime & Courts

Shuttered massage parlor was a brothel, Irmo police say

Irmo police are asking the town to shut down a massage parlor that officers say was operating as a brothel.

Police have closed down the Spring Foot and Body Massage on Woodrow Street after an investigation confirmed sexual activity was taking place on the premises, said Irmo Police Chief Courtney Dennis. Officers cited owner Sui Yu Ying, 58, on June 24 with operating a brothel, a misdemeanor in South Carolina.

Irmo Town Council on Tuesday will hear a motion to permanently suspend the massage parlor’s business license.

Dennis told The State officers had been investigating the business for some time, after receiving an anonymous complaint about prostitution at the business.

An investigation was launched after Irmo police received the complaint in 2019, but the COVID-19 shutdown impaired officers’ ability to investigate at the parlor until later. An undercover operation later confirmed sexual activity was taking place, Dennis said. The massage parlor’s business license with the town of Irmo has been suspended pending the town council’s ruling, the police chief said.

Attempts to reach the owner of Spring Foot and Body Massage were not successful Tuesday afternoon. It’s unclear if she has an attorney.

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC
Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service