Restaurant employee arrested after he followed young girl into bathroom, sheriff says

file photo online@thestate.com

A restaurant employee was arrested over the weekend after he allegedly followed a young girl into the restaurant bathroom.

Richland County sheriff’s deputies have charged Manuel Cuim, 18, with first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and kidnapping after they were called to El Poblano Restaurant on Dutch Fork Road on Friday.

A girl under the age of 11 went into the restaurant bathroom Friday when Cuim, who worked in the restaurant, allegedly followed her inside and “touched the child inappropriately,” according to a release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The girl managed to fight off her attacker, and called out to her parent, who rushed into the restroom. Cuim was apprehended at the scene. Deputies also watched surveillance footage that showed him following the girl into the bathroom.

The restaurant is located a mile from Lake Murray Elementary School.

Cuim was arrested at the scene and transported to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.