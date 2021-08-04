Man stole money from SC apartment complexes using sticky mousetraps

handcuffs stock image

Just call it the great mousetrap caper.

A man used sticky paper mousetraps to lift cash, checks and money orders from three apartment complex drop boxes Sunday and Monday in Spartanburg, police say.

On Sunday, the man took rent payments from Timber Creek Apartments, according to the Spartanburg Police Department. Apparently, that went well enough he was emboldened to hit Roland Management and Chase Furnas and Company on Monday.

The man appeared to be picky with what he took. In the photo provided by the police, a pile of discarded papers are seen on the ground.

The unidentified suspect is still at large.

Spartanburg police say the man was wearing glasses, a white hat and a black Adidas hoodie with white stripes. He was driving a dark SUV, possibly a Jeep Cherokee.

One of the heists was during the day. He methodically put the sticky paper in the drop box slot and pulled out an envelope. It took a few seconds.

The police ask anyone with information to call Spartanburg police at (864) 596-2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.