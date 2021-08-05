Man rammed deputy’s car head on during chase, Richland sheriff’s department says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department released more details on what it said was a chase that ended with a suspect ramming a police vehicle Wednesday near Broad River Road.

After the incident, deputies charged 21-year-old Jonathan Lee Brown Jr. with aggravated assault and battery, two counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol, using a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a license, failure to stop for police and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

About 11 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy attempted to pull over a car on Longcreek Drive near Broad River Road that was reported stolen, the sheriff’s department said. Brown, who cops identified as the driver of the car, took off, deputies said. After a short chase, Brown turned around and rammed the deputy head on, according to the department.

No was on hurt in the collision. More deputies and Columbia Police Department officers showed up near the Broad River Road scene, according to witnesses.

A 14-year-old was in the car with Brown, the sheriff’s department said, and deputies charged the teen with two counts of unlawfully carrying a pistol, two counts of being a minor in possession of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. The department did not identify the teen because of their age.

Deputies jailed Brown and the teen at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Brown was still jailed as of Thursday morning awaiting a bond hearing. The most serious charge against him, aggravated assault, is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

A lawyer to comment for Brown was not publicly listed.