State employee charged with abuse of vulnerable adult at care facility

State agents charged seven employees of a care facility for adults with mental disabilities for allegedly abusing a resident or witnessing the abuse and not reporting it.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged Anna Joyce Hensley with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

On May 3, she dragged the victim down the hall of Pee Dee Regional Center by his ankles, causing abrasions to his back, an arrest warrant says.

Aaliyan Kinlaw, Jacqueline Williams, Susan Gail Baker, Wendy Jean-Etienne, Amy Mclean and Jean German were all said to have witnessed the dragging and failed to report it, according to warrants. They were all charged with failing to report abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The seven charged no longer work at the facility, the agency that operates it said. They were arrested Wednesday and Thursday.

The Pee Dee Regional Center is a care facility in Florence County run by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN)

“DDSN is grateful to SLED for their thorough review of the allegations and for their due diligence with this case,” Interim State Director Constance Holloway said. “DDSN is very committed to ensuring individuals in our care are safe, respected and treated with compassion by all employees, and we have zero tolerance for anyone who abuse, mistreat or neglect individuals we serve.”

DDSN requested the investigation. Surveillance footage and witnesses corroborated the abuse, SLED said.

The cases against the former employees will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Abuse of a vulnerable adult not resulting in death is punishable with between five and 15 years in prison depending on the extent of the injuries. Failure to report abuse of a vulnerable adult is a misdemeanor punishable with up to one year imprisonment.

