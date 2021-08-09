Crime & Courts
Body found near high school football stadium in Richland County, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a body was found near a high school football stadium in Richland County, the sheriff’s department said Monday.
At about 9:45 a.m., Richland County sheriff’s deputies said they responded to a call that a dead man was discovered near the Blythewood High School stadium. That’s in the 10000 block of Wilson Boulevard, near Blythewood High School and the junction of Blythewood Road and Interstate 77.
The body was near bushes by the road outside of the football stadium, according to the sheriff’s department.
The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the man after notifying his family.
The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine the man’s cause of death, the sheriff’s department said.
The sheriff’s department could not say if foul play is involved, but the death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
This is a breaking news story
In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.
Comments