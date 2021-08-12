SC police investigating fatal hit and run of pedestrian in Columbia

The South Caroilna Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run that killed a pedestrian early Thursday in Columbia, the agency said.

At about 3:10 a.m. the driver of a dark blue compact SUV struck a person walking on Fairfield Road and Crane Church Road, according to the patrol. That’s about two miles from Interstate 20. The driver headed south on Fairfield Road toward Columbia, the patrol said.

The Highway Patrol asked for the public’s help locating the driver. The SUV should have damage on its driver-side headlight area, the patrol said.

Anyone with information on the hit and run is asked to submit an anonymous tip by calling the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372. Tips can be submitted online at Crime Stoppers website.