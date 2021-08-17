Crime & Courts
Man who died after being found in the road identified by Richland County coroner
An Eastover man was shot to death over the weekend, the Richland County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.
Genesis Williams, 28, was found in a Columbia street Sunday morning, Coroner Naida Rutherford said.
Williams had been shot in the lower body, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responding to a shots fired call found Williams in the 2000 block of Dominion Drive at about 7 a.m., the sheriff’s department said. That’s near the intersection with Caughman Road, about a mile from Garners Ferry Road.
Williams was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the sheriff’s department.
No other injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.
There is no word on a shooter, or shooters, or a motive for the gunfire.
No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which continues to investigate the shooting, along with the coroner’s office.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
