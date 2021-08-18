3 students shot outside Midlands high school, officials say

At least three students were shot Wednesday in a drive by shooting outside Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, according to the school.

Police are on the campus, the school said about 5 p.m. All students are secured inside the school.

“An alternative dismissal location and other information will be shared with students and families as soon as it is available,” the school said. “We thank you for your patience and understanding as we prioritize safety. Additional communication will be shared as soon as possible.”

The school reported the shooting on its website.

Classes began Monday at Orangeburg Wilkinson.

This is breaking news that will be updated.