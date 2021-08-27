Crime & Courts

12-hour police standoff that closed Lexington street ends with man in custody

Lexington police said a person is barricaded in a shed, and the Crisis Negotiations Team is involved.
Lexington police said a person is barricaded in a shed, and the Crisis Negotiations Team is involved. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Lexington police were able to peacefully end a standoff with an armed man barricaded in a shed late Thursday, after a day-long operation closed a street and forced neighbors to evacuate their homes.

The Lexington Police Department tweeted that the incident was over at 11:20 p.m., after police and sheriff’s deputies spent more than 12 hours negotiating with the man by phone. The man was transported to a hospital for a mental health evaluation late Thursday, police said.

A section of Roberts Street between Claudius Street and South Church Street was closed during the standoff on Thursday as law enforcement vehicles swarmed the area. Police said neighbors on the 200 block of Roberts were evacuated from their homes as the standoff wore on throughout the day.

Police had performed a welfare check on the individual around 10:30 a.m. when the man barricaded himself inside a shed behind the home with a handgun, and made threats to harm himself.

A crisis negotiation team was called in to perform an hours-long phone negotiation with the man to get him to surrender.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service