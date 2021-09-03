Likely hostage situation sends police rushing to Richland County jail

In this file photo from 2013, a correctional officer gives meals to people incarcerated at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, a Richland County jail located just outside of Columbia city limits. Since 2009, at least 18 people have died in the custody of the jail, according to data compiled by The Island Packet. File photo

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s hostage negotiator is headed to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center for a likely hostage situation, according to sources.

With sirens blaring in the background, Richland County’s hostage negotiator, Maj. Maria Yturria, confirmed over the phone with The State that she is en route to the jail at about 8:50 a.m.

How many possible hostages and who is holding them is not known at this time.

Details are limited but sources reported to The State that multiple police cars were speeding toward the Richland County jail off Bluff Road at about 8:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.

