Four teens charged in fight that started ruckus at Ridge View High football game

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged three 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old Friday in a fight that made people rush from the stands at a Ridge View High School football game.

Deputies charged the teens with affray and breach of peace. The 16-year-old was charged with an additional count of lying to police.

The department did not identified the teens because they are juveniles.

The Aug. 20 football game between Ridge View and Westwood high schools was suspended in the third quarter when the fight in the stands spooked the crowd and sent fans and players rushing for the exits.

People thought they heard gunshots but no shots were found to have been fired after deputies investigated. Deputies detained the four teens at the game.

Three of the teens charged are Ridge View students and the other is a Spring Valley High School student, the department said. After their arrests, all four were released to their parents.