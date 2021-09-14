SC man accused of domestic attack on woman, cops say. How an 8-year-old saved her

A Midlands man went from a Richland County hospital to an area jail following a domestic incident that ended after an 8-year-old boy came to her rescue, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Jawan Montel Mack was arrested on Sept. 10, jail records show. The 24-year-old Manning resident was charged with second-degree domestic violence and unlawful neglect of a child from an Aug. 23 incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mack was taken to the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center after he was released from the hospital, the sheriff’s office told The State. Mack was airlifted to the hospital because he had been stabbed by the woman, who he was choked during the attack inside her Sumter County home, the sheriff’s office said in an incident report.

The woman told deputies that Mack lived at the home “on and off,” and was there earlier on the day of the attack to help fix her car, according to the incident report.

She said Mack left to go to a neighbor’s house “to drink and do drugs,” but later returned and surprised her by storming out of a bedroom closet to unexpectedly confront her while she was on the phone with her sister, according to the incident report.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

After arguing with the sister on the phone, Mack turned his focus on the woman, the sheriff’s office said.

Trying to scare Mack, the woman told deputies that she grabbed a knife she previously put under her pillow because her gun was missing, according to the incident report. Mack responded by throwing her on the floor and choking her, the sheriff’s office said.

At that moment, an 8-year-old boy tried to intervene, according to the sheriff’s office. The child jumped on Mack’s back in an effort to get him off the woman. But Mack threw the child against the wall, according to the incident report.

Mack again pinned the woman down and was resumed choking her, according to the incident report.

Although his hand was injured, the child threw the woman a knife and she stabbed Mack twice, the incident report said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Responding to a call at the home, deputies said they found Mack on the floor of the hallway with a white rag on his back and “an excessive amount of blood surrounding him.”

The stab wounds prevented Mack from speaking, and he was flown to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

The child’s injury was called minor, and the woman did not report any injuries and did not seek medical attention, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mack remains behind bars after he was denied bond on the charges, jail records show.

A previous first-degree domestic violence charge is pending against Mack from a November 2020 arrest, Sumter County Court records show.

Mack was arrested in November 2019 and is facing charges for domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, as well burglary, according to court records.