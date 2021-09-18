SC police community mourning death of officer in line of duty

Police agencies across South Carolina are memorializing a Lake City Police Department officer after he died in the line of duty.

Lt. John Stewart died Friday while in a car chase, according to multiple reports and agencies.

“Our hearts are with the members of the Lake City Police Department tonight as they mourn the loss of one of their own,” the University of South Carolina police department said over social media. “Rest in peace, Lt. John Stewart.”

Agencies praised Stewart’s service and sent condolences to his family.

“The Georgetown City Police Department sends their condolences to the family of Lt. John Stewart and the Lake City Police Department,” the department said. “Lt. Stewart served his community for 20 years.”

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it arrested a carjacking suspect shortly after the chase that killed a Lake City police officer. The suspect is accused of pulling someone out of a car on Frierson Road in Lake City and driving off. A Florence deputy spotted the stolen vehicle and used a police maneuver to run the suspect into a ditch before arresting him.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating Stewart’s death.

Lake City is a town of about 6,000 people in Florence County.