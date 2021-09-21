No charges filed in deaths of SC twin boys left in car, Richland sheriff says

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott holds a news conference in this file photo. jlee@thesunnews.com

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department will not charge a parent in the death of twins who died after being left in a vehicle.

“We did an intense investigation,” Sheriff Leon Lott said. “No questions (were) left unanswered.”

The 20-month-old identical twins brothers were Brayden and Bryson McDaniel, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford said on Sept. 2, the day after the boys died. Their deaths have been ruled an accident, Rutherford said Tuesday.

At that time, Rutherford said the babies likely died of heat stroke after being left in a vehicle for more than nine hours.

The twins were likely placed in the vehicle at 7:30 a.m, Rutherford said. They were in rear-facing car seats. One of the boys’ parents likely forgot to drop the children off at day care in the morning and went to work, according to Rutherford.

The parent went to the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy at 10336 Wilson Blvd in Blythewood at about 5:30 p.m., Rutherford said. It was then that the children were found to have been in the vehicle all day. The children were enrolled in the day care, according to Rutherford. Staff at the day care was not involved in the twins’ deaths, according to the sheriff’s department.

At about 5:30 p.m., deputies said they responded to the report of two unresponsive infants, and paramedics pronounced the twins dead on the scene.

Until confirmation of heat stroke, also called hyperthermia, the children’s deaths are listed as pending further studies.

The temperature inside the vehicle on Sept. 1 could have easily been as high as 120 degrees, according to the organization Kids and Car Safety.

The high temperature recorded Sept. 1 at Columbia Metropolitan Airport was 83 degrees, and that was at 5:56 p.m., according to Weather Underground.

Following a funeral service on Sept. 7, the twins were buried at Memorial Gardens of Columbia.

“They were fun-loving little boys, with smiles that could light up an entire room,” according to their obituary. “They enjoyed laughing, giving wet kisses, singing.”

They are survived by their parents, three sisters, and a brother, among other relatives, according to the obituary.

