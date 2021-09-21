Lexington sheriff’s office beefing up patrols on these roads in coming days, it says

Deputies will be keeping a closer eye on certain Lexington County roads in the coming days.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday that extra patrols will be on these roads:

Ashland Road

Berryhill Road

Beulah Church Road

Ermine Road

Founders Road

Holly Road

Old Lexington Road

Park Road

Sandy Springs Road

Sid Buckley Lane

“We all need to do our part to keep roads safe, and that’s why deputies will be on these roads in the coming days to make sure everyone follows the traffic laws,” the sheriff’s department said on social media.

The department occasionally announces one social media where extra patrols will be.

This years, 799 people have died in car wrecks, including 39 in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.