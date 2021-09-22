Sheriff’s department charges 10 more in Richland County jail riot

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department charged 10 more people in a jail riot earlier this month that injured two guards and destroyed as much of a cell block as they could, Sheriff Leon Lott said.

“I can’t imagine how scared these two correctional officers were,” he said.

The detainees wanted more recreational time. When they didn’t get it, they attacked, according to Lott.

On Sept. 3 about 8 a.m., one of the detainees manipulated the lock of his cell and got out, Lott said. The detainee then let others out.

The sheriff’s department was called to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center off Bluff Road about 8:15 a.m. after the riot started in a cell block of 54 detainees, Lott said at the time.

Two guards were in the cell block, and detainees had them at their mercy and injured them, according to Lott. When a special response team of deputies entered the block, the detainees had already returned to their cells and didn’t resist being taken out.

The guards sustained non-life threatening injuries and no detainees were hurt, Lott said.

The department had already charged two detainees, 23-year-old Jujuan Council and 32-year-old Anthony Blakney, with first degree assault, kidnapping and rioting for their alleged part in the riot.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.

This story was originally published September 22, 2021 3:10 PM.