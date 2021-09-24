Police searching for man in connection to fatal stabbing in Lexington County

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Julian Jamel Flott in connection to a fatal stabbing on the 400 block of Baymore Lane on Thursday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lexington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man in connection to a fatal stabbing on the 400 block of Baymore Lane.

The sheriff’s office on Thursday was initially looking for Julian Jamel Flott in the area around Piney Grove Road and Harbison Boulevard. However the sheriff’s office has since broken down the perimeter.

Flott was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with white stripes, and green and orange tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where Flott’s whereabouts can contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 7:11 AM.