4 dead, 1 severely injured in Aiken apartment shooting

Four people are dead and one person has severe injuries after a shooting inside a unit at the Silver Bluff Apartments.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office said the four people, including the suspected shooter, who died were family members, with the shooter dying from a self-inflicted wound.

The severely injured person was taken to a hospital.

Shortly after 1:25 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a call of an active shooting at the apartment complex. While police determined which apartment the shooting was taking place, officers said they heard a gunshot and took cover until other units came to the scene.

The shooting is under investigation, the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the public safety department at (803) 642-7620 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.

This is a developing story.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 11:07 AM.