2-year-old girl shot after finding gun, Columbia police say

A 2-year-old girl is in the hospital after accidentally shooting herself, the Columbia Police Department said late Sunday night.

The toddler is in stable condition, according to police. Further information on her condition was not available.

The shooting happened inside of a home in the 800 block of Duke Avenue, police said. That’s near the Eau Claire area, close to the intersection of Monticello Road and U.S. 321/North Main Street.

The child found an unsecured gun and mistakenly pulled the trigger, shooting herself in the lower body, according to police.

There was no word if the child was alone in the home at the time of the gunfire, or if anyone will face criminal charges, but the shooting continues to be investigated by police.

This story was originally published September 27, 2021 8:10 AM.