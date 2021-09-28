Mother of five’s death is suspicious after body’s found on Midlands road, SC cops say

The death of a 32-year-old woman, and mother of five, is under investigation after her body was recently found on a Midlands road, officials said.

Rose Marie Driggers’ death was called suspicious by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sumter woman’s body was found on Frierson Road on Sept. 19, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in the Dalzell area, near Shaw Air Force Base.

Investigators don’t think Driggers died where her body was discovered, according to the release. There was no word about what led deputies to that conclusion, or where Driggers might have been before she died.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said preliminary results of an autopsy did not show any signs of trauma, according to the release.

No cause of death was released by the coroner’s office, and final autopsy results are pending.

The sheriff’s office said a person of interest in connection to Driggers’ death has been determined. Information on that person, and if they previously knew Driggers, was not available.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff Anthony Dennis said Driggers’ death is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Visitation and a service were held for Driggers Sunday at Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, parents, and five children among other family members, according to her obituary.

Anyone with information about Driggers’ death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

