Bomb threat reported near Midlands mall, police say

A bomb threat was made near a Midlands shopping mall Tuesday afternoon.

The threat was called into a business near Sumter Mall, according to the Sumter Police Department. That’s on Broad Street, in an area densely packed with retail businesses and restaurants.

Information on which business was threatened, and if it is part of the mall, was not available.

At about 2:05 p.m., police said they were restricting access to the area until it’s determined to be safe for normal traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

This story was originally published September 28, 2021 2:21 PM.