Have you seen missing SC teen? Sumter County authorities seeking information on runaway

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a teenage runaway.

Ny’Kia Mahoney, 17, has been missing since Monday, when she was seen in the Ivey Hall subdivision area on Lewis Road, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Mahoney, who is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes and red hair, is believed to be staying with friends in the Sumter area, investigators said.

Authorities ask that if you’ve seen Mahoney or know where she is staying to call 911, the Sumter County sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC

Anyone determined to have helped Mahoney hide will be charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, the sheriff’s office said.

