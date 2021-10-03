Crime & Courts

South Carolina sheriff’s deputies investigating shooting death

Yellow police tape
Yellow police tape Dreamstime via TNS

Aiken County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a shooting on Saturday left a man dead.

Deputies were called to a home on the 3100 block of Wagener Road shortly after 5 a.m., where they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The Aiken County Coronoer’s Office identified the man as Clifton Tyler, 38. He was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Newberry.

Witnesses at the scene told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored SUV leave the scene.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-648-6811.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
