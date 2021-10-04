Crime & Courts

Shooting in Columbia leaves one injured, police close off street

Columbia police have closed a street as they search for evidence related to a shooting.

The Columbia Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon that a crime scene unit was at the intersection of Millwood and Santee Avenues, where a man had suffered what officers describe as a non-life threatening injury.

Video from the scene showed police cars blocking the roadway in Millwood as technicians processed the scene in the crosswalk. The tweet also said officers were canvassing the area after the shooting around 1 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at MidlandsCrimestoppers.com.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
