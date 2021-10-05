Crime & Courts

Woman killed in Columbia hit-and-run; police trying to locate vehicle

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image.
Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that left one woman dead on Monday.

Police were called to Farrow Road around 5:30 a.m. Monday after a woman was found in the 5600 block of Farrow Road. The woman had “severe injuries” and EMS pronounced her dead at the scene, police said. Her identity has not been released to the public.

Crime scene investigators processed the scene on Monday and are reviewing surveillance footage of the area to see if video captured the collision and may be able to identify the car that struck the woman.

Anyone with information about the collision can contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (274-6372) or at MidlandsCrimestoppers.com.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service