Crime & Courts

Columbia police release video of car crashing into house; suspect sought

Columbia police have released video of a car that drove off the road and struck a house this week.

The video from a home surveillance camera shows a dark-colored SUV driving into front yard of a home on Mountain Drive in North Columbia early Monday morning. The vehicle runs over a palmetto tree before crashing into the front of the house. Moments later the car backs up and drives away, trailing debris behind it.

No one in the home was injured in the crash, police say.

Police say they believe the woman driving the car was also involved in another collision when she backed into a car at the EZ Spot gas station on Farrow Road that same night.

Investigators hope the footage will help them identify and locate the driver.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
