Columbia police release video of car crashing into house; suspect sought

Columbia police have released video of a car that drove off the road and struck a house this week.

The video from a home surveillance camera shows a dark-colored SUV driving into front yard of a home on Mountain Drive in North Columbia early Monday morning. The vehicle runs over a palmetto tree before crashing into the front of the house. Moments later the car backs up and drives away, trailing debris behind it.

No one in the home was injured in the crash, police say.

Police say they believe the woman driving the car was also involved in another collision when she backed into a car at the EZ Spot gas station on Farrow Road that same night.

Investigators hope the footage will help them identify and locate the driver.

