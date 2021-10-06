Man injured in shooting on Broad River Road

A man was injured in a shooting on Broad River Road early on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the CK Mart on Broad River Road around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot in the upper body, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.
The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
Investigators with the sheriff’s department are investigating.
