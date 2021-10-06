Crime & Courts

Man injured in shooting on Broad River Road

A man was injured in a shooting on Broad River Road early on Wednesday.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired at the CK Mart on Broad River Road around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Deputies arrived on scene and found a man who had been shot in the upper body, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators with the sheriff’s department are investigating.

Profile Image of Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant
Bristow Marchant covers local government, schools and community in Lexington County for The State. He graduated from the College of Charleston in 2007. He has more than 10 years of experience covering South Carolina at the Clinton Chronicle, Sumter Item and Rock Hill Herald. He joined The State in 2016. Bristow won the S.C. Press Association’s 2015 award for Best Series, and was part of The State’s award-winning 2016 election coverage. Support my work with a digital subscription
