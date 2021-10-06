SC man arrested who shot at Lexington strip club, police say

An Aiken man is in jail after shooting at a Lexington County strip club, the police said.

Lexington County Sheriff’s Department charged 39-year-old Renardo Holmes with attempted murder, four counts of pointing a gun and gun possession during a violent crime.

Holmes fire multiple times at the strip club on Old Dunbar Road from his car in the early morning of Sept. 25, police said. At least one bullet struck the club, and investigators found several bullet casings in the parking lot. Security camera video shows Renardo shooting, Sheriff Jay Koon said.

Platinum West is the only strip club located on Old Dunbar Road.

U.S. Marshal arrested Holmes Tuesday and turned him over to Lexington County deputies. Holmes was jailed at the detention center as of Wednesday afternoon awaiting a bond hearing.

Attempted murder is punishable with up to 30 years in prison.

This story was originally published October 6, 2021 4:03 PM.