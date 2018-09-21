Richland County school district shaves day off winter break to make up for Florence

After missing several days of classes due to Hurricane Florence, Richland School District Two has decided on which days to make up, according to a statement from the district.
Students will be required to attend classes on Oct. 18 and 19 and Dec. 21 to make up for days missed during the storm, according to the statement.
The days in October were originally scheduled as student holidays, according to the statement. The school also decided to shave one day off of winter break and use it as a make-up day.
The decision was made after district officials surveyeda group of 210 people, which included principals, members of the faculty advisory committee and members of the parents advisory committee.
Officials have yet to decide whether or not students will be required to make up a fourth day of class, according to the statement.
