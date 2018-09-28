Black faculty, staff group at USC raises concerns about inclusion in leadership

A group of black faculty and staff at the University of South Carolina is calling out the school because they say it’s too white at the top.

The Black Faculty and Staff Association at USC issued a statement Friday morning that said a “major” salary gap exists between black and white employees at USC. “In addition, there are very few African-American deans, vice presidents, department chairs, or the heads of departments at the University of South Carolina,” the statement read.

The association released information about some of the highest paid faculty and staff at USC, not including the athletic department. Data released by the group shows that white people far outnumber black people in high-paying careers and leaderships positions at USC.

Among USC faculty and staff who earn $100,000 to $149,000, the group says 609 are white while only 47 are black. For those making $300,000 or more, 21 are white and none are black.

A university spokesperson said officials are reviewing the association’s data and considering its recommendations.

“We have been endeavoring, diligently, on many fronts, to promote the hiring of more African-American faculty and senior administrators,” said the spokesman, Wes Hickman. “In fact, the President’s Executive Council, the top administrative and academic leadership at USC, is more diverse today in terms of gender and race, including African-Americans, than ever before and we look forward to continuing that trend.”

Hickman said USC is working closely with deans and search committees to maximize the hiring and retention of under-represented faculty.

“As President (Harris) Pastides recently wrote in an op-ed about diversity, ‘it’s certainly not time for a victory lap.’ More must be done and we’re ready to do it,” Hickman said.

The faculty/staff association’s statement also announced the start of a campaign called “The Rest of Us...,” which seeks to bring awareness of the divergence of black and white faculty and staff in top administration positions. The group also recommends reviews and changes in executive leadership, hiring, faculty and staff mentoring, and audits.

The concerns about inconclusiveness of upper roles at USC came after the group surveyed its members about working for the school.

“A large percentage of those who were surveyed indicated that they enjoy their University of South Carolina work experience but were concerned with opportunities for upward mobility, promotions and such,” says Dr. Carl Wells, president of the association and assistant director of the office of equal opportunity programs.

Wells and the association notes that many of the top black faculty and staff members are the heads of areas that deal with minority concerns such as the equal Opportunity Programs, Diversity and Inclusion, Multicultural Students Affairs, African-American Studies.

“In a state that has a 33 percent African American population it’s not unreasonable to expect that the flagship institution of the state would have African Americans in key positions” at every level, Wells said.

One of his greatest concerns is how black students at USC see themselves.

“Students need to see people who look like them in high level ranks not just in minority related positions,” Wells said.