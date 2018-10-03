USC President Harris Pastides announces plans to step down

University of South Carolina will begin the search for a new president after Harris Pastides announced Wednesday he would be stepping down from his position next year.

“Patricia and I want to thank everyone who’s guided us on this great 10-year journey,” Pastides said with his wife by his side. “We’d like to tell you we intend to move on to a new chapter of our lives next summer...There’s never a perfect time for an announcement like this.”

It’s unclear who will replace Pastides, whose achievements include guiding USC through the Great Recession, increasing enrollment 25 percent system-wide and launching Palmetto College, which offers bachelor’s degrees through online courses.

USC’s Board of Trustees will be charged with finding a replacement for Pastides. The first step in that process will be forming a search committee of Trustees, who will then decide on a timeline for finding a replacement, USC spokesman Wes Hickman said.

Pastides, whose last day will be July 31, 2019, said he does not plan to move to another university and may return to USC as a professor or in another capacity after taking a break.

What a journey these past ten years have been. @PMoorePastides and I and want to say thank you from the bottom of our hearts. pic.twitter.com/TrY8Hswm9y — Harris Pastides (@HarrisPastides) October 3, 2018

The president served as the 28th head of the University of South Carolina, according to the college’s website. He also serves as the president of the Southeastern Conference.

Prior to becoming the president of USC, Pastides was named the dean of the Arnold School of Public Health and the vice president for Research and Health Sciences, according to USC’s website. Before working at USC, he was a professor of epidemiology and the chairman of the Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

Pastides was the 42nd highest paid public college president during the 2016-2017 school year. His salary totaled $691,592.