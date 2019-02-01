The Citadel raises tuition by 2.5 percent for 2019-2020 school year

The Citadel has raised tuition by 2.5 percent, the military college announced Tuesday.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, in-state freshmen will pay $30,265, an increase of $602, and in-state upper classmen will pay $25,055, an increase of $617, according to a press release from The Citadel. Out-of-state freshmen will pay $53,299, an increase of $1,164, while out-of-state upperclassmen will pay $48,089, an increase of $1,179, according to the statement.

The Charleston military college said higher education costs throughout the country are expected to increase 2.8 percent. The college applauded its governing board for limiting the cost increase.

“The Board of Visitors is to be commended for keeping tuition as low as possible without compromising the quality of The Citadel experience,” The Citadel’s president Gen. Glenn Walters said in the statement. “The high number of applicants makes it clear that a Citadel education provides a value that resonates strongly with families across America.”

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Unlike other colleges, The Citadel doesn’t break out tuition and cost of living. Since cadets at The Citadel live in barracks, eat meals in the mess hall and do laundry and dry cleaning on campus, the cost is rolled into an “all-in” price structure.