USC takes the first step in finding a new president after Pastides retires in July

The University of South Carolina has announced the 13 people who will be nominating a replacement for President Harris Pastides when he retires next summer.
The group consists of board of trustees members, faculty, special advisors and one student, according to a press release from USC. The committee will first meet Thursday and will eventually recommend four presidential candidates to the full Board of Trustees for approval. The university has not yet established a timeline for when the next president will be named.
Trustee member Hubert F. Mobley, who owns Mobley Drugs and has served on USC’s board since 2011, will chair the search committee. He is one of six voting trustees on the search committee.
The search committee members are:
- Hubert F. Mobley, trustee
- William C. Hubbard, trustee
- Leah B. Moody, trustee
- C. Dorn Smith III, trustee
- Eugene P. Warr, Jr., trustee
- Robert F. Dozier, Jr., trustee and USC Alumni Association president
- Marco Valtorta, USC Faculty Senate chair;
- Julius Fridriksson, USC Columbia faculty representative;
- Araceli Hernandez-Laroche, USC system faculty representative, USC Upstate
- Taylor Wright, USC Student Government president
- William C. “W.C.” Hammett, Jr., USC Foundations
Trustees Mark Buyck and Miles Loadholt are also on the committee, but they will not cast votes on nominees, USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said.
