Trayvon Martin’s mother will be Benedict College’s commencement speaker

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, will give the commencement speech at Benedict College’s winter graduation.
The historically black college chose Fulton because of her activism after her 17-year-old unarmed son was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012, according to a press release.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Fulton’s activism has focused on the creation and leadership of several anti-gun violence groups including the Trayvon Martin Foundation and the Circle of Mothers. In 2017, she co-authored a documentary series about her son called “Rest In Power, The Trayvon Martin Story,” which was produced by Jay-Z, according to the release.
“Sybrina is a model of grace and strength,” Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis said in a statement. “Because of her passion and dedication ‘we are all Trayvon’ and demand social justice for our sons.”
Commencement will be Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. in the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resources Center Arena, according to the release.
Comments