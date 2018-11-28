Education

Trayvon Martin’s mother will be Benedict College’s commencement speaker

By Lucas Daprile

November 28, 2018 03:35 PM

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, will give the commencement speech at Benedict College’s winter graduation.

The historically black college chose Fulton because of her activism after her 17-year-old unarmed son was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2012, according to a press release.

Trayvon Martin was fatally shot in March 2012 as he returned to a Sanford, Fla. home during a visit from Miami.
Fulton’s activism has focused on the creation and leadership of several anti-gun violence groups including the Trayvon Martin Foundation and the Circle of Mothers. In 2017, she co-authored a documentary series about her son called “Rest In Power, The Trayvon Martin Story,” which was produced by Jay-Z, according to the release.

“Sybrina is a model of grace and strength,” Benedict College President Roslyn Clark Artis said in a statement. “Because of her passion and dedication ‘we are all Trayvon’ and demand social justice for our sons.”

Commencement will be Saturday, Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. in the Benjamin E. Mays Human Resources Center Arena, according to the release.

