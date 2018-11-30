Bomb threat caused classroom building evacuation, USC confirms

A building on the University of South Carolina ‘s campus was evacuated Friday morning after reported bomb threat, a university official said.
Students and professors stood across the street from the The College of Engineering and Computing, located at 300 Main St., after hearing a fire alarm at around 10:45 a.m. and being escorted outside by police.
“USCPD was made aware of an unspecific bomb threat at 300 main, took appropriate action and conducted a threat assessment,” USC spokesman Jeff Stensland said in a text message. “The threat has been cleared and the campus remains under normal operating conditions.”
After searching the building, police did not find a bomb, Stensland said. USC said the investigation is active and would not say whether police have a suspect or have made any arrests, Stensland said.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Just before 11:30 a.m., police allowed students and faculty back into the building and classes resumed.
Comments