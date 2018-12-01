Education

Best schools in Richland, Lexington counties, according to 2018 SC report cards

By Maayan Schechter

and Ashlen Renner

December 01, 2018

COLUMBIA, SC

Did your child’s school get an “excellent” score on this year’s new state report card?

School report cards for 2017-’18 were released Thursday, including a score for each S.C. school. Those ratings are based on an 100-point scale that factored in academic success, student progress in elementary and middle schools, college and career readiness in high school, and classroom environment, among other measures.

The data used to create the new report cards has caused some controversy among S.C. school districts. But you can find the new report cards at screportcards.com. (To find an individual school, click on the “View Report Card” tab. Or, compare your school and district with others by clicking on the “Compare Districts” and “Compare Schools” tabs.)

Here are the highest-ranking Lexington and Richland schools, according to the state report card’s scale:

Best elementary schools

76 (excellent): Rosewood Elementary, Richland 1

73 (excellent): K-5 Center for Knowledge North, Richland 2

70 (excellent): Brockman Elementary, Richland 1

69 (excellent): K-5 Center for Knowledge, Richland 2

68 (excellent): Satchel Ford Elementary, Richland 1

Best middle schools

58 (excellent): R.H. Fulmer Middle, Lexington 2

56 (excellent): Hand Middle, Richland 1

56 (excellent): Crossroads Intermediate, Lexington-Richland 5

50 (good): Batesburg Leesville Middle, Lexington 3

49 (good): Meadow Glen Middle, Lexington 1

Best high schools

84 (excellent): Spring Hill High, Lexington-Richland 5

73 (excellent): Chapin High, Lexington-Richland 5

73 (excellent): Lexington High, Lexington 1

73 (excellent): River Bluff High, Lexington 1

70 (excellent): Dutch Fork High, Lexington-Richland 5

