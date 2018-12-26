This Principal of the Year is headed to Puerto Rico

Lucas Clamp has received invitations to speak across South Carolina after being named Principal Of The Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals in 2018.
Even so, the River Bluff High School administrator said he’s not staying away from his students for too long — his heart is still in being the school’s principal.
Clamp was the second Lexington County principal in two years — the other being Chapin High School’s Akil Ross — to be given the honor. He stood out to a panel of judges for his commitment to making a school structure that prioritized relationship building. River Bluff was the first high school in the state to adopt the EL Education model of hands-on learning and weekly small group meetings.
Clamp is also known for his advocacy of marginalized students, encouraging teachers to craft learning experiences for students of color, with a particular emphasis on black students.
In January, Clamp will take a weeklong service trip to Juncos, Puerto Rico with a group of 45 other educators from around the country and Canada. Among the volunteers is Pelion High School Assistant Principal Erica Page, who was named national assistant principal of the year.
