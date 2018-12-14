Threat made against Richland County high school spawns investigation, deputies say

After a threat was made against a Richland County high school, deputies at the local sheriff’s department are investigating.
Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Maria Yturria said an alleged threat to “shoot up the school” was made through Snapchat.
District 2 spokesperson Libby Roof said the post warned about an incident involving a gun that could occur at the school assembly. The post said a student had overheard a threat being made, Roof said. She said there is no active threat and no student has been identified as having made the comment.
An assembly scheduled at the school for Friday was canceled, according to the statement. The cancellation is precautionary measure.
This story is being updated.
David Travis Bland and Isabella Cueto contributed to reporting.
