Parents, students in a Midlands district can pick next year’s winter, other holidays

Students and parents of Richland 1 school district can now vote on which academic schedule best fits theirs for the 2019-2020 school year.
Voters can choose between three calendars, all with different start/end dates and different vacation days. For example, Draft B of the calendar would give students an extra day of winter break, but a shorter Thanksgiving break than Draft A. All drafts of the calendar have school beginning the third week of August and ending the first week of June.
The school district does this annually, said spokeswoman Karen York.
To vote and access the draft calendars, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R1Calendar
