Education

Parents, students in a Midlands district can pick next year’s winter, other holidays

By Lucas Daprile

December 19, 2018 12:38 PM

Watch these Dreher students inspire with ‘pure joy’ through music

These Dreher high school students are knocking down boundaries by using music to develop relationships. How it affected one young man's life.
By
Up Next
These Dreher high school students are knocking down boundaries by using music to develop relationships. How it affected one young man's life.
By

Students and parents of Richland 1 school district can now vote on which academic schedule best fits theirs for the 2019-2020 school year.

Voters can choose between three calendars, all with different start/end dates and different vacation days. For example, Draft B of the calendar would give students an extra day of winter break, but a shorter Thanksgiving break than Draft A. All drafts of the calendar have school beginning the third week of August and ending the first week of June.

The school district does this annually, said spokeswoman Karen York.

To vote and access the draft calendars, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/R1Calendar

  Comments  