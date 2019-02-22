Education

Ivanka Trump endorses Nikki Haley’s daughter for Clemson student body vice president

By Lucas Daprile

February 22, 2019 03:36 PM

Former SC Governor, now U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, gave the 2018 commencement speech at Clemson University. Haley is a 1994 Clemson graduate.
Ivanka Trump has endorsed Nikki Haley’s daughter Rena in her run for Clemson student body vice president.

“Hi Clemson fans, it’s Ivanka Trump. I am so proud of what each and every one of you are doing. Don’t forget to reach for new heights by voting for Huskey Haley,” the U.S. president’s daughter said in the 10-second video posted to Facebook.

Rena Haley, a junior nursing major, is running for student body vice president on the Huskey Haley 2019 ticket, which has adopted the campaign slogan “reaching new heights.” Junior biological sciences major Collin Huskey is the ticket’s presidential candidate.

If elected, Huskey and Haley promise to increase mental health funding, renovate student lounges, improve parking, advocate for more “green” features such as recycling bins and low-flow toilets.

Though Haley’s candidacy has garnered media attention because she’s the daughter of a former governor and United Nations ambassador, they’re far from the only students trying to shake things up at Clemson.

The Diamond and Thomas ticket is headed by Diamond Brown, a junior political science major who is running for president, and junior English major Thomas Marshall, who is seeking the vice presidency. Their platform includes leading a week-long community service event, providing specific resources to colleges based on their need (i.e. more tutors or improving transportation).

Derwin & Jeremy is led by junior industrial engineering major and presidential candidate Derwin Simpson and VP candidate Jeremy Lutz, a sophomore also majoring in industrial engineering. Derwin and Jeremy promise to improve transparency, increase multicultural programs and improve parking.

The Logan and Andrew “Uproar” ticket includes presidential candidate Logan Young, the current student body vice president, and Andrew Kwasny, a sophomore industrial engineering major. Their platform includes advocating for textbooks to be tax-free at the state level, increase resources for survivors of sexual assault and streamlining the process to reserve study rooms.

Banner & Jade is led by presidential candidate Banner Brock and VP candidate Jade Richard. If elected, they would advocate for students paying a flat tuition rate throughout college, provide more lottery football tickets and promote more free carpool passes for students.

Voting will take place Feb. 27.

