Three Lexington schools were locked down around dismissal. Here’s what happened

Around 2 p.m. Monday, three Lexington schools were locked in as police searched the area for two men who fled a traffic stop.
Meadow Glen Elementary School, Meadow Glen Middle School and Northside Christian Academy were on lock-in — all exterior doors except for the front doors were locked — for about 18 minutes around dismissal time.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was conducting a traffic stop in the area when the men fled. The town of Lexington Police Department helped the sheriff’s department find both men: one was near Northside Christian Academy and the other at an area car dealership.
Parents received an alert from the respective schools. The schools reopened when the two men were arrested and dismissal went on as normal.
