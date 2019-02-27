South Carolina declares fiscal emergency in Sumter School District, could take over budget

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman declared a fiscal emergency in the Sumter School District Wednesday, saying the district did not comply with “financial recovery plan and the possibility of further fiscal decline,” according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Education.
According to the news release, the Department of Education “will provide technical assistance in implementing proposals and make recommendations” in Sumter’s recovery.
A full financial takeover is possible if the Department of Education’s recommendations are not followed, department spokesman Ryan Brown said. The move by the state gives it authority to dictate what Sumter School District must do to fix the situation.
“Decisions that put the financial stability of a school district at risk and put the education of students and tax dollars of the public in jeopardy cannot be tolerated,” Spearman said in a news release. “The Sumter School Board made a conscientious effort last year to fix the financial crossroads that it found itself in, but recent decision making by the Board has undermined that effort. ... We will work quickly and diligently to move the district in the right direction.”
A time line of events leading to Wednesday’s action shows that on March 19, 2018, the Sumter School District was “placed on fiscal caution for failure to meet the Fiscal Year 2016-17 minimum general reserve fund balance,” DOE said in the news release.
The district is required under state law to have about $12 million in reserve funding, Brown said. That number was down to about $100,000 two years ago, and school district officials have since worked to replenish the fund.
After SLED discovered “irregularities in the district’s use of funds under the Child Early Reading Development and Education Program (CERDEP),” the district was placed under fiscal watch in 2017, according to the news release.
On Feb. 14, Spearman asked the Sumter School Board for an updated fiscal plan regarding the re-opening of Mayewood Middle School for the 2019-20 school year, according to the news release. Mayewood had been closed for the current school year, along with other Sumter schools, Rafting Creek Elementary School and F.J. DeLaine Elementary School.
The Department of Education said the Sumter School District offered a plan on Feb. 19, but that did not show how it would replenish “the required minimum general reserve fund balance,” according to the news release.
The district, too, must repay about $700,000 to the state for improperly utilizing federal funds earmarked for special education services, Brown said.
“This is one case where the law is very clear what has to be done,” Brown said.
Sumter School Board Chairman Ralph W. Canty Sr. called Spearman’s declaration “unfortunate,” but pledged to work with the state superintendent and DOE “to ensure this status can be cleared as quickly as possible.”
The Sumter Board had 10 days to appeal the state’s decision to the State Board of Education, and 60 days to submit a recovery plan to the S.C. Department of Education.
Canty said it was not immediately clear whether the district will do so.
He said he stands behind the school board’s decision to reopen Mayewood Middle School, which had been consolidated with R.E. Davis Elementary to form a new college preparatory academy. The move was laid out in the district’s original financial recovery plan.
“The board felt like the consolidation of the two schools had not worked to the benefit of the students, and felt the need to revisit the earlier plan,” Canty said, with board members feeling the consolidation has caused too much crowding.
“At this point, my word to the parents of the Sumter School District is ... this is a temporary condition,” he said. “We will continue to strive to ensure that our district performs well academically and fiscally. ... And, hopefully, there can be some reconciliation between us and the state Department (of Education).”
