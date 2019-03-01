Former Blythewood teacher’s license suspended after ‘unprofessional’ conduct

State officials have suspended the teaching license of a former Blythewood High School teacher because he was in a closet alone with a student on multiple occasions, according to the state Board of Education.
Kevin Smalls taught robotics and engineering from 2014 to 2017. In January 2017, the female student, whom documents do not name, made the allegations and Smalls was placed on administrative leave. In March 2017, he resigned from the school district, state records show.
In October 2018, the state board of education found he was in a closet with the student on multiple occasions.
“The state board finds that the evidence presented demonstrates Smalls acted in an unprofessional manner,” according to a Feb. 12 order signed by the S.C. Board of Education Chair Del-Gratia Jones. However, no credible evidence of a crime was found.
This was the only complaint made against Smalls during his time Blythewood High School, which is corroborated by state documents, Richland 2 spokeswoman Ishmael Abdus-Saboor said in an email.
Smalls’ license will be suspended from Feb. 12 to April 13, 2019, state records show.
